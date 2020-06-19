ECAT limits hours, routes after employees quarantine because of COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Many employees at Escambia County Area Transit have been told to quarantine after an employee tested positive which is now affecting the hours buses will operate.

There have been delays on multiple routes Thursday and Friday.

Starting Monday, ECAT and ADA Transportation will run peak service only which is 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. This modified service will be Monday through Saturday with no service on Sundays.

Buses will run every two hours with final trips departing ECAT and downtown at 6 p.m. Routes 41, 59A and 59X are temporarily suspended. Beach trolleys will run regular hours 4 p.m. until midnight but there will be only two trolleys instead of three.

The employee who tested positive had direct contact with more than two dozen other employees but had limited contact with bus passengers.

