ECAT awarded federal funds during COVID-19 pandemic

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Area Transit, or ECAT, has been awarded federal funds with a grant through the CARES Act.

The $10.1 million grant covers operational and preventative maintenance expenses during COVID-19, as well as paying for PPE, sanitation supplies, and other COVID-19 prevention measures implemented since March.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced they would be allocating a total of $25 billion in federal funding to help the nation’s public transportation systems and their responses to the pandemic. Funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

Last month, ECAT had to limit its hours and routes after several employees had to quarantine because of COVID-19.

Full unedited news release:

ECAT has been awarded a grant of $10.1 million through CARES Act federal funding for operational and preventative maintenance expenses during COVID-19 for local transit services. The funds will also pay for PPE, sanitation supplies, and other COVID prevention measure implemented since March. Escambia County Area Transit ECAT provides service through the fixed-route bus, seasonal Pensacola Beach trolley, University of West Florida UWF on-campus trolley and paratransit demand response transportation.



“We are very excited to receive this funding to better serve this community,” Escambia County Mass Transit Director Tonya Ellis said. “Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers, especially during this pandemic.”



The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a total of $25 billion in federal funding allocations to help the nation’s public transportation systems respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019. Funding is provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020. Read the FTA news release.



FTA is allocating $25 billion to recipients of urbanized area and rural area formula funds, with $22.7 billion allocated to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion allocated to rural areas. Funding will be provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.



Since April 6, ECAT has supported the county’s efforts to address the COVID-19 virus and has temporarily suspended fare collection for passengers of ECAT bus services. In addition, bus passengers have been instructed to enter and exit through the rear doors only and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Front-door access is permitted only for passengers needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance to access the bus. ADA accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance and families with children in strollers. These changes provide some separation between the operator and the passengers, and between passengers.View additional information regarding FTA funding and the CARES Act.

Please call ECAT Customer Service at 850-595-3228 if you need assistance with a specific route or have additional questions. Updated information is also available at www.goECAT.com.

