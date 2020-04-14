Eastern Shore doctor recovers from COVID-19, returns to work

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Eastern Shore doctor has recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the virus several weeks ago.

Doctor William Womack and his wife were visiting Montana, but it’s when he returned home to Baldwin County that he started feeling ill.

“I got in the shower and before I could finish the shower I was so short of breath I had to sit down on the bench in the shower to catch my breath, so I thought then this isn’t right,” he said.

The anesthesiologist says he was told several times there were no tests available in Baldwin County. At one point, he even offered to drive across the state to get tested. Finally, after being tested and waiting 11 days he received the results.

“It did come back positive. By that time we were asymptomatic,” he said.

Cough, fever and shortness of breath were his big challenges. Doctor Womack says he’s one of the lucky ones, though.

“We were fanatic about quarantining. I wouldn’t go visit my mother, my sister, we didn’t get out amongst the neighbors. We didn’t see anyone for 2 weeks,” he said.

He doesn’t think you should panic, but Womack does believe you should follow the orders and stay home if possible.

“Don’t go to the grocery store. Don’t take it lightly, because even though you might get over it you might spread it to someone who’s not going to get over it,” he said.

Luckily, he has been cleared to return to work.

