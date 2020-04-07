Eastern Shore Art Center to host virtual art classes

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Art Center has temporarily closed its doors due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean its students will have to put the paintbrushes down. The center will soon offer virtual art classes. The center will be closed until at least April 30 and hopes to reopen the gallery May 1st, depending on government mandates about the coronavirus.

The Center sent out this press release Tuesday. It also includes information about summer camps.

The health and well-being of the Eastern Shore Art Center staff, their families, visitors, students, exhibitors and many volunteers who assist on a daily basis is their top priority. In this vein, they will not be hosting First Friday Art Walk on May 1st. A difficult decision was also made to cancel the entire Spring term, including both classes and workshops for adults and children. Academy Director, Reanna Watson, is currently working with Spring instructors on hosting virtual classes to keep students active with the Art Center. Next week, home-bound students will be able to log in and learn acrylic painting techniques, contour drawing secrets, and more! Watson aims to offer the virtual sessions year-round if students enjoy themselves, “We are hoping that this is a successful venture that will mean a new direction we can take with homeschooled students and more!” ESAC has decided to shorten 2020 Summer Art Bash Camps to a 4-week session, beginning June 15th through July 13th. Website Registration is now open for both half-day and full-day camps. With every registration, students will receive a Creative Cargo kit full of art supplies! Summer Adult Classes will begin on July 20th. Eastern Shore Art Center

You can still access the current exhibits online. Here is a link for you.

LATEST STORIES: