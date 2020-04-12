Easter Sunday services to be held online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tomorrow is Easter Sunday and although your typical services will not take place, some are finding new ways to come together, while staying safe and practicing social distancing.

Church service in the state of Alabama and many others are still forbidden due to the pandemic.

Therefore, 3 Circle Church, like many others, are hosting church online.

Chris Bell, Pastor of 3 Circle Church says, “Normally with our church, we have many locations and we’d be doing lots of services… for all the people to come through and it would be this big celebration.” He continues. “Well, this year we cannot do that so the pandemic that we are all experiencing is going to require that we do things very differently.”

Some churches are also streaming on the radio and doing drive in church in their parking lots.

They say it may not be traditional but its still a great way to come together while also staying safe.

For a list of Easter Sunday services you can catch online visit this link.

