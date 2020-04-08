Easter Bunny plans to visit families who are stuck at home starting Thursday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – With Easter quickly approaching a special visitor is getting ready for a busy week.

“I know a lot of parents who may be struggling from work and kids at home now having to be home-schooled and taking care of the children. You know they could really use a relief,” said Carlos Serrano, who’s helping coordinate visits this week.

Carlos figured this was a good way to keep people happy while they’re stuck at home.

“Even if it’s just 5 kids who are happy that they saw the bunny and go to bed a little happier than a regular Friday or Saturday night then that’s all really I can ask for,” he said.

The goal is to visit as many neighborhoods in Mobile and Baldwin Counties as possible between Thursday and Saturday. Just like everyone else, the Easter Bunny is also having to keep his distance to stay healthy.

“I’m just going to try and take this as it goes and just try to spread a little of that Easter cheer. If we can make, for 10 minutes, people forget about what’s going on in the real world or take a break from it that’s a huge win,” he said.

The visits will start in north Mobile County on Thursday. They’ll be visiting Baldwin County on the Eastern Shore on Friday. On Saturday they plan to visit areas in Theodore, midtown Mobile and downtown Mobile.

