DW McMillan Memorial Hospital to purchase UV light cleaning system

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Lions Club donated $6,000 to help D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital purchase a UV light cleaning system.

The cleaning system will be used to help sterilize rooms and equipment during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions Club President Steve Claytor gave the donation to Lee Shaughnessy, Director of integrated facilities management at DW McMillan Memorial Hospital.

