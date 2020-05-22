Decline in child vaccinations grows concern for measles, other diseases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The CDC put out the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Friday and it shows a drop in child vaccination cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the growing fear of COVID-19, many parents and families have missed ‘well-child’ check ups to avoid the doctor’s office.

Doctor Bonnie White with Ascension Health in Florida says The Academy of Pediatrics is nervous about a measles outbreak.

“They are having strain virus’s in California that looks similar to a poliovirus, but it’s not that.” Dr. Bonnie White, Ascension Health, Jacksonville, Fla.

The MMWR report said providers should keep track of children who have missed recommended vaccinations and work with families to schedule in-person appointments.

“It is very important for children to stay up to date on their vaccinations. These vaccines protect from a number of infections that can cause illness and sometimes death. Dr. Tonya Dobbs, a pediatrician at Family Health’s Eight Mile Health Center

Data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry show vaccine coverage has declined among most children ages younger than or equal to 2 years in May 2020 compared to previous May estimates going back to 2016.

“Also, the concern is that delays in vaccinations my result in secondary outbreaks of vaccine- preventable illnesses. We are urging families to contact their primary care providers if their children are not up to date on recommended vaccines.” Dr. Tonya Dobbs, a pediatrician at Family Health’s Eight Mile Health Center

The full report can be found on the CDC website.

