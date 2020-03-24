Drone photos: Deserted Fairhope pier closed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone pictures captured by viewer David Copeland Tuesday morning show the Fairhope Pier and Park shut down from the public. Mayor Karin Wilson issued an order this week closing the pier and park to visitors due to the coronavirus. Police cars block the entrance to the pier.

Normally, the pier would be packed this time of year with fishermen and people out enjoying a breezy walk. The images show a bleak picture of the effect the coronavirus is having on our community.

