Drone images show stark difference between shut-down and essential businesses this weekend

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone photos show the stark difference between businesses that are closed during Alabama’s stay at home order and those deemed essential. Almost haunting photos from above the Eastern Shore Center from Sunday show a nearly empty parking lot where a normal sunny Sunday would draw big crowds of shoppers and diners. Only a few restaurants and businesses are open there, like the local gun shop and the liquor store. Both are deemed essential.

But just a few blocks south on 181, the Lowe’s parking lot is packed, perhaps even more crowded than a normal Sunday. Lowe’s is among those businesses deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic. This location just added plexi-glass dividers between customers and employees. Although businesses like Lowe’s remain open, leaders urge that you only go out if it’s absolutely necessary. Packed parking lots at some of these stores would suggest that may not be happening.









PHOTOS COURTESY: BRANDON MILAM

