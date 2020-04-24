Drive-thru keeping Felix’s on the Causeway above water

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — When you think “grabbing a bite on the Causeway,” the term “drive-thru” probably isn’t the first that comes to mind.

For those restaurants, bay-front views are their shining staple. Now that dine-in isn’t allowed, that location is actually more of a deterrent.

“Being on the Causeway, we’re in between two cities,” said Julius Harbison, general manager of Felix’s Fish Camp. So, for now, he and staff found a way to cater to the Causeway commuter, with a drive-thru window offering three different kinds of po’ boys.

“People come to get a po’ boy and they’re like hey.. are y’all selling daiquiris up there? And I’m like yes we are,” said Harbison.

Harbison says he’s happy the drive-thru has been such a hit because he’s able to keep his staff on the job.

