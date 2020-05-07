Drive-Thru job fair at Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs and some businesses have shut down.
Express Employment Professionals hosted a drive-thru job fair Thursday May 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium.
DETAILS:
- DRIVE THRU job fair
- Thursday, May 7th
- 9:00am – 2:30pm
- You can interview from the comfort of your own vehicle.
- Resumes are not required but definitely encouraged.
For additional questions or concerns call at (251)-476-8210
It will be a free event for applicants and attendees.
Several food trucks and vendors are also planning to set up at the event to help support local businesses during these challenging times. \
A list of positions/skills hiring:
- CDL A/B Drivers
- Machine Operators
- Forklift
- Welding
- General Labor
- Accounting
- Inside Sales
- HR
- Data Entry
- Inbound/Outbound Calls
- Diesel Mechanics
- Manual/ CNC Machinists
- Logistics
- Warehouse
- IT
- Boiler Room
- Production
- Journeyman Electricians
- Delivery drivers (non CDL)
- Part Time Tellers
- Millwrights
- Service Technicians
- CNC Trainees
- Refractory Operators
- Fabrication Shop Foremen
- & more!
