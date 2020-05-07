Drive-Thru job fair at Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs and some businesses have shut down.

Express Employment Professionals hosted a drive-thru job fair Thursday May 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium.

DETAILS:

  • DRIVE THRU job fair
  • Thursday, May 7th
  • 9:00am – 2:30pm
  • You can interview from the comfort of your own vehicle.
  • Resumes are not required but definitely encouraged.

For additional questions or concerns call at (251)-476-8210

It will be a free event for applicants and attendees.

Several food trucks and vendors are also planning to set up at the event to help support local businesses during these challenging times. \

A list of positions/skills hiring:

  • CDL A/B Drivers
  • Machine Operators
  • Forklift
  • Welding
  • General Labor
  • Accounting
  • Inside Sales
  • HR
  • Data Entry
  • Inbound/Outbound Calls
  • Diesel Mechanics
  • Manual/ CNC Machinists
  • Logistics
  • Warehouse
  • IT
  • Boiler Room
  • Production
  • Journeyman Electricians
  • Delivery drivers (non CDL)
  • Part Time Tellers
  • Millwrights
  • Service Technicians
  • CNC Trainees
  • Refractory Operators
  • Fabrication Shop Foremen
  • & more!

