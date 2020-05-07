Drive-Thru job fair at Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs and some businesses have shut down.

Express Employment Professionals hosted a drive-thru job fair Thursday May 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hank Aaron Stadium.

DETAILS:

DRIVE THRU job fair

Thursday, May 7th

9:00am – 2:30pm

You can interview from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Resumes are not required but definitely encouraged.

For additional questions or concerns call at (251)-476-8210

It will be a free event for applicants and attendees.

Several food trucks and vendors are also planning to set up at the event to help support local businesses during these challenging times. \

A list of positions/skills hiring:

CDL A/B Drivers

Machine Operators

Forklift

Welding

General Labor

Accounting

Inside Sales

HR

Data Entry

Inbound/Outbound Calls

Diesel Mechanics

Manual/ CNC Machinists

Logistics

Warehouse

IT

Boiler Room

Production

Journeyman Electricians

Delivery drivers (non CDL)

Part Time Tellers

Millwrights

Service Technicians

CNC Trainees

Refractory Operators

Fabrication Shop Foremen

& more!

