Drive-thru Communion Service coming to Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Community Church in Gulf Breeze is planning a drive-thru communion service for Sunday, April 26.
Churchgoers can go to 3141 Gulf Breeze Parkway from 4 to 6 p.m. and volunteers with masks and gloves will assist them in the service.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect attendees, guests will remain in their vehicles when receiving the elements.
