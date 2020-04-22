Drive-thru Communion Service coming to Gulf Breeze

Parishioners grab individually sealed juice packets used for communion during a Sunday morning service at City On A Hill Church on April 5, 2020 in Houston, Texas. – US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Americans should continue to practice social distancing and stay home for at least 30 days. Adams pleaded with state leaders to urge residents to stay home for at least the next seven to 10 days: “There is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part.” (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coast Community Church in Gulf Breeze is planning a drive-thru communion service for Sunday, April 26.

Churchgoers can go to 3141 Gulf Breeze Parkway from 4 to 6 p.m. and volunteers with masks and gloves will assist them in the service.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect attendees, guests will remain in their vehicles when receiving the elements.

