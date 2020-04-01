Drive-thru book giveaway brings families together

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Baldwin Literacy Council is turning a page and going old-school, putting actual books in the hands of kids and parents for free.

A drive thru that could bring families closer together when so many are being kept so far apart.

“We’re in 2020 now. The age of screens. And we are trying to take it back old school, put a book in children’s hands and have parents read with the children. Read the actual book,” says Executive Director Mitchell Lee.

It’s a way to give back during a time when it seems most things are being taken away. “Because of the Covid 19 scenario, we have had to pause our classes and our one-on-one tutoring services,” says Lee.

So, for a couple of hours the folks at the literacy council gave away picture books, story books and a chance to share a “once upon time” moment for parents and kids. “We’ve seen about 55 different families and on average two to three kids per car. So we’ve given out as many as 100 to 150 children’s books to the community.”

And they will do it again in a couple weeks, this time for older kids looking for something different to do, like read a book.

LATEST STORIES: