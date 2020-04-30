Drive-through free COVID-19 testing begins at Saraland Walmart

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Testing for COVID-19 is set to begin Thursday morning at the Saraland Walmart.

This is an appointment-based testing site, and for those exhibiting symptoms. All heath care providers and first responders can schedule an appointment to be tested, regardless of symptoms.

Appointments run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., seven days a week.

“The only limitation is going to be is the number of people they can test a day,” said Dr. Howard Rubenstein, the Mayor of Saraland.

The tests are free. You can sign up for an appointment at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. Eligible patients will be screened before scheduled an appointment time. You will need to bring an ID. If you don’t have access to a computer or need help figuring out how to use the website, you can go to the site to schedule an appointment, but that appointment may be for another day.

The testing is open to everyone.

The test is self-administered. It’s a nasal swab test. A trained medical volunteer will be there to ensure the sample is taken correctly. Once they have finished that, those who have been tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

Results are available within about 48 hours.

LATEST STORIES: