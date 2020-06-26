Drinking alcohol at Florida bars suspended as COVID-19 cases rise

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With Florida seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, state officials on Friday made the decision to suspend the on-site consumption of alcohol at bars.

The state added 8,942 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

