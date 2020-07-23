Dr. Nina Ford Johnson and Meharry Medical College Classmates Host a Discussion about COVID- from Black Physician’s Perspectives

Unedited press release from Kennedy4Alabama office
Mobile, AL – July 21, 2020: Mobile pediatrician, Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, has invited seven of her classmates from Meharry Medical College to participate in a forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the most affected communities.
The doctors represent various disciplines including:
· Pediatrics: Dr. Nina Ford Johnson
· Internal Medicine: Michael Brown
· OB/GYN: Dr. Kendra Hayslett
· ER: Dr. Chiatne McFarland Spinks
· Pulmonary/ICU: Dr. Raymond Portis
· Nephrology: Dr. Reginald Joseph
· Public Health/Nephrology: Dr. Amaka Eneanya
· Family Medicine: Andria Humphrey-Johnson
“As the upcoming president-elect of the Medical Society of Mobile County, I feel that it is incumbent for our communities – locally, nationally, and globally – to hear from the Black physician perspective on how COVID-19 has decimated our families and our way of life,” Dr. Johnson said. “Blacks have 5 times the hospitalization rate compared to their white counterparts. We must better understand the factors that drive this to fully address it.”
This multidisciplinary discussion will take place on Zoom on Thursday, July 23rd from 7 – 8 p.m. and will be streamed live on Dr. Johnson’s Facebook page along with other sites. If media finds this information helpful to share with your viewership, please contact us for the Zoom link as we gladly welcome assistance with reaching more of our community through your outlets.
