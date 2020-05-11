Downtown Mobile restaurants able to reopen to customers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Businesses across Alabama are now allowed to reopen their doors for the first time in nearly eight weeks after some restrictions were eased under Governor Kay Ivey’s amended “Safer at Home” order.

Governor Ivey announced the amendments last week, which allows more businesses to open up starting Monday, May 11, but with restrictions. Athletic facilities, like gyms and fitness centers, can reopen. So can barber shops, salons and tattoo services.

Restaurants, bars and breweries also make the cut to reopen their doors again.

But, all of the businesses that can reopen, must adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines put down by the state.

“We’re going to follow guidelines set forth by the Health Department. And kind of ease back on into it, I believe that’s what they want us to do, so I think that’s what we’re all going to do,” said Tony Sawer, owner of Bob’s Downtown Diner.

You can see the full amended “Safer at Home” order here.

