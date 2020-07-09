Downtown Mobile restaurant closed and cleaned as COVID precautionary measure

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another restaurant, closed due to coronavirus concerns. Bob’s Diner is closed for the rest of the month. Owner Tony Sawyer says the decision was made after an employee started feeling sick.

“There was a recent outbreak of COVID-19, coronavirus that started in downtown and we, one of my servers felt like she may have been sick, showing some symptoms. We took precautionary measures and had everybody tested all at once,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer told Cherish Lombard that all of the COVID tests came back negative. But still, Thursday, he had the diner professionally cleaned.

“What he did is spray the entire restaurant down from ceilings, walls, all the equipment. Once it’s all sprayed down then he goes back and wipes it down,” Sawyer said.

He said the decision to close for three more weeks wasn’t an easy one, but he did involve his staff in the conversation, and he says they all agree health comes first.

Sawyer said, “In the restaurant business, food safety and sanitation is number one. Economically it hurts. It hurts us individually, it hurts us as a business and it hurts us as a city but we just want to make sure we’re doing our part in trying to slow the curve if you will.”

So Bob’s Diner is closed strictly as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees and customers, and Sawyer hopes if we all take proper precautionary measures, we’ll see the other side of this soon. And we’ll be able to return to life as we once knew it, meeting friends for dinner after work, going out for a date night, just taking the time to relax and unwind without worrying about coronavirus.