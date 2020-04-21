Downtown Mobile Alliance launches grant program for small businesses and nonprofits

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret small businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Mobile Alliance has launched a mini-grant program for businesses and nonprofits to try and help. It’s called the Small Business Impact Fund.

The Alliance is offering up 20 grants for $500. Small business owners are being asked to start a GoFundMe page. Doing that can make them eligible for two grants.

If a small business or nonprofit raises $1,000 on GoFundMe, the Downtown Mobile Alliance will give $500. GoFundMe also has its own relief initiative and is offering to match $500 for businesses that raise $500.

“It is possible that if businesses raise at least $1,000 that they will have at least $2,000 when they’re finished with the campaign,” said Carol Hunter, Director of Communications for Downtown Mobile Alliance.

Hunter says this is a small measure that the Downtown Mobile Alliance hopes can help keep these businesses going as we wait for plans to re-open the economy.

“It’s not going to make a huge difference in the bottom line of a business, but what it may do is pay for some of that overhead that is continuing even after these businesses are shut down. So, help with utilities, maybe help a little bit with rent, insurance, some of those expenses that are just ongoing whether you have one customer in the door or not,” Hunter said.

Below are the specific qualifications for both the Downtown Mobile Alliance and GoFundMe grants:

Find the application for the Mobile Downtown Alliance’s Small Business Impact Fund here.

