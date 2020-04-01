Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories