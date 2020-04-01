Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.
LATEST STORIES:
- VA sets up “Mobile Vet Centers” for extended counseling services
- Mississippi Today: Reeves finalizing plans for statewide shelter-in-place order
- More than 30 Tuscaloosa firefighters on leave over exposure to coronavirus
- Lifelines Counseling offers help during COVID-19 crisis
- NFL season will go on as scheduled