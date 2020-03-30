Dollar General to offer discounts to medical personnel, first responders, and Guardsmen

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRG) — Dollar General is now providing a discount to all medial personnel, first responders and activated Guardsmen who present their employee badge or ID at any of their stores.

The company announced today they were providing the 10% discount on qualifying purchases to those individuals.

The discount will be offered through April 30, 2020, and will evaluate extending the offer in the coming weeks, based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO in a press release. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The company is also showing its appreciation to its employees who are continuing to serve customers and communities. Dollar General plans to invest about $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March. They also will provide all employees with a 30% digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4, 2020.

Earlier this month, Dollar General announced they would be dedicating the first hour of each morning to senior customers, so they could have the opportunity to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Stores are also closing an hour early to clean and re-stock shelves.

