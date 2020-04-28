Dollar donation: Downtown Mobile restaurant takes dollar bills off of wall to donate to out of work employees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a tradition at Bob’s Downtown Restaurant since it opened. Customers sign dollar bills or doodle on them, and the restaurant employees post them to the wall. The little diner in downtown Mobile is wallpapered with dollar bills from top to bottom. Or, more accurately, it was wallpapered. That’s because Monday Bob’s owner Tony Sawyer took ever dollar bill off the wall.

When the shutdown started in Alabama, it just wasn’t practical for the diner to operate as a take-out only business. So, Tony Sawyer made the difficult decision to close. That meant he had to lay off his employees. Now, they’ve been out of work for over a month. And that’s why he took down the dollar bills, and took them to a bank. Inspired by other stories about restaurants across the country, he’s donating those dollars — built up for years — to his out of work employees.

When the dollars came down, and the count went up, in all it added up to 741 dollars donated to his employees. Although Governor Kay Ivey announced that much of the state’s business will re-open April 30th, restaurants still don’t know when they will be back to full business. The new order keeps them to take-out and carryout only. So, the employees of Bob’s will surely need the cash.

LATEST STORIES: