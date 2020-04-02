Dog delivers wine during coronavirus pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (CBS) — Like many bars and restaurants, one Maryland winery is forced to keep customers outside. Bottles are brought to people waiting outside, but nobody ever said a person has to do it!

Meet Soda, the wine delivering dog! The 11-year-old boxer has been part of the Stone House Urban Winery for a long time, entertaining wine tasters. He’s doing more to earn his keep. The winery has been forced to temporarily let some servers go, but Soda just works for treats.

