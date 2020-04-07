District Attorney sends warning to those who test positive for COVID -19 and don’t quarantine

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The District Attorney for Clarke , Washington and Choctaw Counties reminds those who are breaking quarantine protocol of possible punishment.

District Attorney Spencer Walker released a statement reminding offenders that his office will prosecute those who “knowingly put our communities at risk” during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It has been determined that failure to quarantine after being informed of a positive test for COVID-19 would constitute a criminal offense,” the statement read in part. It was shared by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department on Monday.

