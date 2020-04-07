District Attorney sends warning to those who test positive for COVID -19 and don’t quarantine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The District Attorney for Clarke , Washington and Choctaw Counties reminds those who are breaking quarantine protocol of possible punishment.

District Attorney Spencer Walker released a statement reminding offenders that his office will prosecute those who “knowingly put our communities at risk” during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It has been determined that failure to quarantine after being informed of a positive test for COVID-19 would constitute a criminal offense,” the statement read in part. It was shared by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department on Monday.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories