Disneyland in California closing due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) – Cher has postponed her tour, including an upcoming show at the Pensacola Bay Center, due to the coronavirus.

The superstar was scheduled to bring her “Here We Go Again” tour to The Bay Center on March 22nd. That concert, along with the rest of her tour dates, have been postponed effective immediately, according to Amalie Arena in Tampa.