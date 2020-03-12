Disneyland in California closing due to coronavirus concerns

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.
Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.
The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.
LATEST STORIES:
- Today is National Girl Scout Day
- Congress works to pass financial aid package in response to coronavirus
- Council members say abolishing super majority would hurt minority communities
- Cher postpones Pensacola show, tour because of coronavirus
- Deputies to conduct training at 3 Baldwin County Schools