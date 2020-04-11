Disability advocates pleased Alabama backing off plan denying ventilators to special-needs patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parents of special needs children in Alabama are pleased to see the state back off recommendations that would have denied ventilator treatments to some disabled patients if hospitals began rationing care.

At the annual Buddy Walk, dozens of people with down syndrome and the friends and family who support them walk in Mobile every year, the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society just one of the groups that mobilized over the last few weeks. “It was discrimination and I’m glad Alabama has come to their senses,” said Cathy O’Garek with the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society.

According to published reports, the triaging policy from 2010 recommended denying ventilators to certain classes of people. They included those with dementia, traumatic brain injury or what it described as “severe mental retardation.” I spoke with mothers of down syndrome children who had a lot to say.

I don’t think someone who doesn’t have a disability has a greater quality of life than someone who does,” said Erin Allison whose three-year-old son Grayson has Down Syndrome. Belinda McDonald’s Down Syndrome Wesley is 30 and she says getting equal rights has sometimes been a struggle.

“My son has every right to be protected and have all the services offered to him as your son Chad, or President Trump’s son Barron, there is no difference whatsoever,” said McDonald. The Department of Health and Human Services reached an agreement with Alabama earlier this week to remove what they describe as the discriminatory language from Alabama’s plan and it’s made other Down Syndrome groups take notice.

“Have other states follow suit and make sure that our Down Syndrome family is protected,” said Mika Hartman with the National Down Syndrome Society. While a lot of businesses and organizations are shut down in the pandemic, the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society is trying to stay active and anyone with a care issue related to disabilities should contact them.