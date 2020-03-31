Digital Learning: Dauphin Island Sea Lab hosts video lessons

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — With social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab is conducting Zoom lessons for kids! Topics range from different kinds of fish, corals, turtles, sand sharks, and octopi. Dr. Tina Miller-Way, the Chair of Discovery Hall Programs tells us while there is no substitute for walking students along the beach and putting them in coastal marshes, these are unprecedented times.

“We are striving to continue to share our knowledge and expertise about our coastal resources with students wherever they are.”

If you want to join, you still have time! These lessons are conducted at 10 am each day. The schedule for March 30 through April 3 is listed below. We’ll keep you updated on more dates.

LATEST STORIES