Dickey's Barbecue Pit needs volunteers to help feed medical staff across the Gulf Coast

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is looking to team up with the community to say thank you to the men and women in the medical field who are working long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dickey’s is starting the Operation Feed the Frontline initiative to feed nurses, doctors, and other medical staff.

Dickey’s is looking for volunteers in the Mobile, Baldwin, and Pensacola areas who are willing to coordinate with local hospitals. The volunteers would get head counts at each medical facility and coordinate drop-offs. Dickey’s will be preparing Pulled Pork sandwiches for free to be delievered to medical personnel.

“We’re really hoping the community will get involved to do a selfless act with us,” said John Lockett, owner of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “This is the time, above all others, where anything you can do to give or help, that provides hope, appreciation, and the spread of thanks and love. We need a lot more of that right now.”

To get involved with Operation Feed the Frontline, send an email to off@dickeysgulfcoast.com.

