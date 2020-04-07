Destin closes all city playgrounds to help stop COVID-19 spread

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin has made the move to close all city operated playgrounds as a precaution to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Destin City Council voted to close playgrounds within the city limits of Destin until further notice Monday night.

The following playgrounds are closed to the public:

  • Children’s Park at Morgan Sports Center (4200 Indian Bayou Trail)
  • Clement Taylor Park Playground (131 Calhoun Avenue)
  • Buck Destin Playground (724 Legion Drive)
  • Destin Sports Complex Playground (633 Kelly Street)
  • Kell-Aire Nature Walk Playground (874 Kell-Aire Drive)

The lobbies of City Hall, the City Hall Annex and Public Services Complex remain closed to the public, according to a media release. However municipal services provided at these facilities remain available to the public via phone and online.

Limited in-person meetings are available at the discretion of City staff and by appointment only. The city continues to suspend all activities at the following facilities:

  • Destin Community Center
  • Morgan Sports Center
  • Buck Destin Senior Center
  • Destin Library

