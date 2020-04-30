Destin City Council Unanimously Approves to Reopen Beaches May 1st

Unedited press release from the City of Destin

Destin, FL. – During last night’s special meeting the Destin City Council voted unanimously to open Destin beaches from dawn to dusk beginning Friday, May 1st. This includes public and private beaches, beach accessways, trails, parking areas solely for accessing public and private beaches, and city beachfront parks. This currently excludes county operated James Lee Park and Henderson Beach State Park. Please visit the following websites for more information (http://www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ and https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/henderson-beach-state-park).

All traditional beach activities as described in Executive Order 20-91 are allowed on Destin’s beaches. All Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines are still in effect. Everyone going to the beach must follow social distancing guidelines of staying in groups of 10 or less and groups must be at least six feet apart from other groups. Mayor Gary Jarvis stated, “We will continue to monitor all CDC and DOH guidelines, along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s guidance and orders.”

Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled his Phase I plan to reopen Florida, followed by two Executive Orders. The following link is a helpful list of FAQs to clarify those orders and the way ahead. https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Exec-Order-20-112-FAQs-1.pdf.

