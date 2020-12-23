DeSantis: Floridians 65 and older will get vaccine first

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning Floridians 65 and older will be the first in the general population to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a press conference, held at Ascension Sacred Heart hospital in Pensacola, DeSantis said he would sign an executive order ensuring senior citizens would receive priority treatment in getting the vaccine.

DeSantis said those 65 and older could start receiving the vaccine as early as Monday at local health departments and hospitals.

DeSantis added hospitals could also use their medical judgment to administer the vaccine to those most vulnerable to the virus.

“We also say for hospitals, regardless of age, if there is somebody who is extremely vulnerable to COVID, then obviously you use your medical judgment on that,” DeSantis said. “If you have a cancer patient or something, of course, we want to give the hospitals the ability to do it. But the broad outreach to the community is going to be our 65 and plus population.”

He encouraged senior citizens eligible for the vaccine to not rush to their county health departments demanding the vaccine. He conceded the state does not have enough vaccines to vaccinate all senior citizens at this time.

But he said as more vaccines arrive in the state, seniors should feel good knowing help is on the way.

At the press conference, DeSantis stood aside as three medical professionals at the hospital received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

He asked each one of them how it was getting the vaccine. They all reassured him it was “not bad.”

DeSantis said despite other government officials getting the vaccine ahead of others more vulnerable to dying from virus, he will wait his turn.

