DeSantis: Florida’s new federally-run vaccine sites in will offer shots to teachers 50+

Law enforcement officers and firefighters would be included in the group.

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he wants teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters ages 50 and up to qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations at the new federally-run sites opening next month.

DeSantis announced last week that four federally-run vaccination sites are coming to Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville on March 3.

The governor said Tuesday that he wants law enforcement officers, classroom teachers, and firefighters age 50 and up will be sprinkled in with the seniors that already qualify for shots.

“We’re excited about the federally supported sites,” DeSantis said. “We’re also gonna be able to offer [shots] for law enforcement, fire, and classroom teachers with those federally-supported sites coming online.”

“I think we’ll start age 50 and above.”

DeSantis said once the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets distributed and Pfizer ramps up production, Florida will be able to accept a wider demographic, like teachers and first responders, into its state-supported vaccination sites.