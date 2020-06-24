Department of Juvenile Justice confirms COVID-19 cases in NWFL facilities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice has confirmed COVID-19 cases at facilities in Northwest Florida.

In data released by DJJ, one staff member has tested positive at both Crestview Youth Academy and Escambia Boys Base in Pensacola respectively.

The DJJ says in a media release since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it has coordinated a “proactive and comprehensive response to keep all youth and staff safe within state-operated juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs.”

Across its facilities in Florida, DJJ has had 84 staff and 79 youth contract COVID-19. The majority of those who have contracted the virus are no longer in quarantine.

