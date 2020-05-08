Democrats urge Florida governor not to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to a question at a news conference at the Urban League of Broward County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Democratic U.S. representatives from Florida are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis not to loosen restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus until adequate testing, contact tracing and the ability to isolate sick residents are in place. The U.S. lawmakers said Friday in a letter to the governor that Floridians would be at risk without those measures in place when businesses that have been closed because of the pandemic start to reopen. DeSantis partially lifted his “safer at home” order Monday, allowing restaurants and retail shops to begin operating at 25% capacity. Excluded from the reopening plan are three South Florida counties.

