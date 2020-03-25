Delivering food on a scooter? Gotcha offers to help Mobile businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gotcha wants to provide support to local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electric scooters hit the downtown Mobile streets in December.

In a press release Wednesday, the business announced it would provide local businesses with stand-up or sit-down scooters for a discounted rate of $15 per day for each vehicle, with further discount options available for the use of more than five scooters.

“When we enter a market, we become part of the community. Small, local businesses are crucial to our economy and Gotcha is focused on helping them during this difficult,” said CEO Sean Flood.

Any Mobile businesses interested in the service can contact Jerel Inge at (205) 441-2246 or jerel@ridegotcha.com.

When it comes to Gotcha’s services at a whole during the coronavirus outbreak, the company released the following statement.

Gotcha’s e-mobility products will be available as long as they’re allowed on the streets. The company will temporarily suspend operations should government requirements supersede. While the general public needs to employ social distancing to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, Gotcha will continue to follow CDC guidelines to properly clean its products. Gotcha

