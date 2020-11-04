Delayed Justice: Only one-fifth of people summoned for jury duty in Mobile Co. have responded

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich is appealing to people summoned for jury duty to respond.

In an open letter sent out November 4th, Rich said of the 5,000 summonses sent to prospective jurors since courts began to open back up for jury trials at the first of September, only 1,036 people have responded.

The courts were shut down to jury trials shortly after the pandemic began. It caused a backlog of dealing with felony cases. Rich said since the shutdown, some 5,000 felony cases, (those that potentially carry a jail sentence of a year or more) have been charged. There was a backlog before that.

Jury trials used to be conducted four at a time. That number has been cut in half, lengthening the time for many cases to be dealt with.

Safety precautions against Covid-19 have been taken in the courts to allow jury trials. Among them, jurors no long sit in the traditional jury box and are distanced from one another in the gallery of the courtroom. audio-visual technology is being used so jurors can better see witnesses and hear their testimony. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is widely available.

Rich is urging those who receive a summons to respond and perform their civic duty. The video with this story shows some of the changes that were made to keep jurors safe.

Rich’s complete letter is below.

