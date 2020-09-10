Delayed Justice: Call for jurors

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Jury trials in Alabama were put on hold back in March because of COVID-19. The Alabama Supreme Court said local courts could resume jury trials the week of September 14th. But in order to do that, the courts need people willing to serve.

Some jury summonses have already gone out–more are being sent. And now, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich is imploring people who receive them to respond.

“If it’s in your mail pile or you haven’t checked your mail—to make sure you check your mail and follow the guidelines on the summons,” said Rich.

For several months, court officials have been working to make sure jurors can remain safe and socially distant. Those summoned to jury duty are usually assembled in a special court room on the eighth floor of Government Plaza in downtown Mobile. But not anymore. Now they will meet at the much larger Mobile Civic Center theater.

Courtrooms have also been adapted to make sure jurors can be socially distant.

Rich said, “You’re not in a jury box. You’re in a large open courtroom where you’re six feet apart from another juror serving on a jury with you. And deliberations are no longer in a small closed room. Deliberations are also in an open courtroom.”

Gloves will be available in case jurors have to handle documents. Masks will be required. Monitors and special audio equipment have been installed so that jurors can see and hear the case better.

Rich says she’s passionate about getting jury trials going again because of the significant surge in the backlog of felony cases since the pandemic began.



“We’re over four thousand cases at this point that have been charged since COVID–felony jury trials carrying a year or more in jail,” she said.

To reduce the number of people in Government Plaza, only two jury trials will be allowed each week, that’s down from four in the days prior to COVID-19.



LATEST STORIES: