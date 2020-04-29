Ask an Expert: Dealing with parenting burnout and job stress

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As we continue to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we know that viewers have lots of questions.

So we are speaking with an expert to help answer them. Today, we are talking about parenting burnout and job stress.

Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group in Baldwin County is a licensed professional counselor who deals with anxiety and stress.

LATEST STORIES