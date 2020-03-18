Dauphin St. Planet Fitness closes temporarily in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Planet Fitness on Dauphin Street sent an announcement to its members Tuesday, outlining plans to close temporarily.
Local Planet Fitness locations have still been hosting live “work-ins” on Facebook.
The Dauphin Street location will remain closed through March 31, according to the email sent to members.
