Dauphin St. Planet Fitness closes temporarily in Mobile

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Planet Fitness on Dauphin Street sent an announcement to its members Tuesday, outlining plans to close temporarily.

Local Planet Fitness locations have still been hosting live “work-ins” on Facebook.

The Dauphin Street location will remain closed through March 31, according to the email sent to members.

