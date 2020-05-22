Dauphin Island Sea Lab to reopen June 2

Photo: Dauphin Island Sea Lab

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Sea Lab will reopen to the public June 2nd.

Educators at the Sea Lab have worked hard over the past several months to provide virtual programs, but in-person interactions are just around the corner. There are a few changes to the procedures. Guests will have to wear a mask, and visitors will be asked to purchase tickets in advance.

Angela Levins with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab sent WKRG a new release about the changes visitors can expect.

The aquarium will open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. 

Before visiting, visitors will need to purchase an admission ticket online at disl.edu. The tickets will be sold at 10-minute intervals to allow for smaller groups and proper social distancing during your visit. 

All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering when touring the aquarium. 

Some exhibits will be adjusted to allow for minimal contact during your visit.  

Visitors are also asked to continue to respect the social distancing and handwashing procedures recommended by the CDC. Our staff will also increase the cleaning of the facility throughout the day.  

Dauphin Island Sea Lab

