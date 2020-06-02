Dauphin Island Sea Lab reopens while taking safety precautions

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Aquarium reopened today while taking many safety precautions including requiring face coverings for anyone over the age of 2, creating a one-way path through the building, taking guest’s temperatures at the entrance, and closing interactive exhibits.

Mendel Graever, Aquarium Marine Educator at Dauphin Island Sea Lab explains, “We have a prepaid ticket system. We are selling 10 tickets per hour so that puts approximately 60 people on the building per hour. Timed tickets. So before you come be sure to purchase your ticket online.”

Employees also ask that you do not touch any of the exhibits and stay with your family. Sarah Reiss, a visitor from Kansas says, “We feel 100% safe coming here. Everyone’s in masks, they’re doing the timed entrances, and trying to keep us 6 feet apart.”

Dauphin Island Sea Lab is also reopening its summer excursions with some modifications. For more information about this and other updates click here.

