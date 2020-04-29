Dauphin Island reveals plan to reopen beaches

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Dauphin Island beaches are set to reopen to the public on Friday after Governor Kay Ivey announced beaches can reopen in her “Safer at Home” order.

After the order was announced, Dauphin Island shared how they will be reopening their beaches. Dauphin Island Public Beach will be open Friday, May 1, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The beach will be open for those 8 hours Wednesday-Sunday, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Parking will be limited, and social distancing will be enforced. Groups of more than 10 will not be allowed.

East End Beach, Dauphin Island Campground, Fort Gaines, Cadillac Square Bathrooms, and Audubon Parking will remain closed until further notice.

The beaches along the Gulf of Mexico have been closed in Alabama since March 19th. Governor Ivey’s order restrictions state:

  • No groups of 10 or more people
  • Social distancing will be required.

You can find how Baldwin County beaches are handling reopening here.

