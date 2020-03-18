Dauphin Island closing beach-access parking to mitigate coronavirus spread

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Town officials in Dauphin island voted unanimously Tuesday to close public beach access parking areas. The beach itself is not closed at this time.
The closure will last for 14 days “in an effort to promote public health and safety and comply with recent CDC recommendations,” according to the Facebook post below discussing this matter.
Officials will reevaluate prior to April 1.
