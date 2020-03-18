Dauphin Island closing beach-access parking to mitigate coronavirus spread

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

Pensacola, FL (March 17, 2020) – Navy Federal Credit Union learned today that an employee working at its campus in Pensacola, FL tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The employee last reported to work on Saturday, March 14 before seeking medical treatment.

“Our thoughts are with the employee who has tested presumptive positive,” said Keith Hoskins, senior vice president of Greater Pensacola. “We have taken swift action, beginning with contacting those employees who worked in close proximity to the affected employee and asking them to work from home. We’ve taken steps to further reduce exposure by conducting extensive cleaning of the employee’s work area and surrounding areas in the building where the employee works.”

Across its operation, Navy Federal has strict protocols and policies in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, including: Instructing employees who don’t feel well to stay home from work Promoting social distancing and virtual meetings to limit exposure between employees Regularly disinfecting work stations and common areas Expanding telework (work from home) capabilities

Navy Federal is working with health officials in this case and will continue to follow CDC guidance to best protect the health and well-being of our employees.

To learn more about Navy Federal’s COVD-19 response efforts, please visit our website.

