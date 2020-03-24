Daughter: 73-year-old father is “critical” COVID-19 patient at Thomas Hospital

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family tells News 5 Tim Gaston, 73, of Fairhope is the patient currently being treated at Thomas Hospital for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by Gaston’s daughter, Kathryn Douglas, Gaston is on a ventilator and is “extremely critical.”

“All I can say is this is so real and personal, and people should stay home,” Douglas told us. She also says her father is a Fairhope resident.

Douglas says she lives in Oklahoma now, and cannot travel to Baldwin County until she finishes her 14-day quarantine after bringing her college student back from France, who was studying abroad there.

Douglas says her father has beaten lung cancer twice, the second time being just last year, and he was currently getting immunotherapy treatments as a precautionary measure.

According to the most recent health department update, there are 217 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, with 3 in Baldwin County.

