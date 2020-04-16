Daphne teen and Grandmother sewing for dual causes during pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — On any given day, the sewing room in Betty Gogel’s house is humming. “I knew we had to do something to stay busy so we started making the masks.”

Her grandaughter 15-year-old Sydnee Cantly is right by her side. It’s a new skill for the teenager but one she was eager to learn. “We’re giving back and paying it forward and we’re also helping Children’s of Alabama.”

It was just a few months ago Sydnee was a patient at Children’s fighting thyroid cancer. “My doctors have been telling me to follow extreme social distancing guidelines because my cancer cells are coming back.”

So making face masks was perfect. They don’t sell them. They do ask for a donation for children’s cancer research. “They don’t have to donate,” says Sydnee, “but as of yesterday we raised 1,050 dollars and our goal was $500.”

So far business is pretty good. “We’re getting ready to do some right now for the pediatric department at Thomas Hopistal. We’ve done them for Springhill Infectious Disease Center, Prenatal at Infirmary Health. We’ve done them for the Coast Guard, so many nurses, so many frontline workers,” says Gogel.

Stitched into every mask a little help and a little hope that some fabric and elastic will save some lives and find a cure for others.

If you would like to donate to their cause go to Dazzling Reflections Facebook page and you will find a link to their fundraiser.

