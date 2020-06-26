Daphne Kravers closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kravers Seafood in Daphne is the latest of a string of restaurants to close due to exposure to COVID-19.

The restaurant posted the notice on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Bluegill on the Causeway and Moe’s Downtown Mobile closed due to COVID-19 as well.

According to the Facebook post, the Daphne Kravers location is the only one impacted.

