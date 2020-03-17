Daphne declares state of emergency for coronavirus

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is joining a growing list of cities in southwest Alabama declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Mayor Dane Haygood posted on his Facebook page Tuesday morning that a state of emergency was declared by the city council and the council further recommending the closure of City Hall. Further updates are on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Daphne joins a list of communities, primarily in Baldwin County so far that have declared local states of emergency. Those cities include Fairhope, Silverhill, Foley, Baldwin County and Mobile County.