Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Daphne declares state of emergency for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is joining a growing list of cities in southwest Alabama declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Mayor Dane Haygood posted on his Facebook page Tuesday morning that a state of emergency was declared by the city council and the council further recommending the closure of City Hall. Further updates are on the city’s website and Facebook page.

Daphne joins a list of communities, primarily in Baldwin County so far that have declared local states of emergency. Those cities include Fairhope, Silverhill, Foley, Baldwin County and Mobile County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories