Daphne court proceedings put off until end of April

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Municipal Court proceedings are “postponed to April 21, 2020 and beyond.”

According to an announcement from the courts: “Individuals and attorneys will be notified by US Mail of their new court date. Notifications will be sent to the last address provided to the court. Failure to update contact information will not excuse a defendant from missing court. Failure to appear could result in a warrant for your arrest. “

This is following the Alabama Supreme Court’s administrative order responding to the coronavirus crisis.

You can contact the court directly for questions: daphnecourtadm@daphneal.com.

