Daphne City Council adopts mayor’s COVID-19 relief proposal with amendments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of the resolution, garbage fees will be waived for three months, first responders on the front lines will receive hazard pay and small businesses will get a tax break.

City council spent about an hour and a half discussing Mayor Dane Haygood’s original proposal during Monday’s meeting.

The biggest point of contention surrounded how exactly to classify a first responder. Dispatchers were not originally on the list, but incorporating them was added in a motion. The council then passed that motion in a 4-3 vote.

The original proposal postponed certain sales tax payments for small businesses. The amended resolution includes an added entity that waives any interest that would normally be accrued for those missed payments.

When the city updates the resolution online as it was amended, it will be posted here.

